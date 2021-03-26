Nunavut Animation Lab Qalupalik (Inuktitut Version)

| 5 min

This animated short tells the story of Qalupalik, a part-human sea monster that lives deep in the Arctic Ocean and preys on children who do not listen to their parents or elders. That is the fate of Angutii, a young boy who refuses to help out in his family's camp, opting instead to play by the shoreline. But one day, Qalupalik seizes him and drags him away. Angutii's father, a great hunter, must then embark on a lengthy kayak journey to try and bring his son home.

Credits
  • director
    Ame Papatsie
  • animator
    Ame Papatsie
  • writer
    Ame Papatsie
  • narration
    Sam Tutanuak
  • sound design
    Christopher Talbot
  • editor
    Daniel Gies
  • compositing
    Daniel Gies
  • sound mix
    Serge Boivin
  • online editor
    Denis Pilon
  • digital imaging consultation
    Susan Gourley
  • production coordinator
    Rolande Petit
    Melanie Legault
  • program administrator
    Cyndi Forcand
  • marketing manager
    Julie Armstrong-Boileau
  • technical coordinator
    Pitseolak Kilabuk
  • production supervisor
    Scott Collins
  • post-production co-ordinator
    Emily Paige
  • producer
    Debbie Brisebois
    Derek Mazur
  • associate producer
    Stephanie Scott
  • executive producer
    Derek Mazur
    Debbie Brisebois
