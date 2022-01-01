Masquerade

Masquerade

| 27 min

The magical fingers of master animator Co Hoedeman, whose film The Sand Castle won an Oscar in 1979, has created yet another world of piquant creatures. Papier mâché puppets ride machines and manipulate robots strange to the human eye. A great masquerade is in the planning, and the air crackles with excitement. Plunged into the joys and frustrations of creating costumes, the zealous puppets produce a bumper crop, each one more elaborate than the last. The film illustrates the creative process, with its inevitable pitfalls and rewards. It says that to create is to be alive.

Embed this code on your site

Masquerade, Co Hoedeman, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Co Hoedeman
  • screenplay
    Co Hoedeman
  • producer
    Gaston Sarault
  • photography
    Co Hoedeman
    Nina May
  • animation
    Co Hoedeman
    Nina May
  • editing
    Pierre Lemelin
  • sound editing
    Pierre Lemelin
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
    Louis Hone
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • voice
    Jessalyn Gilsig
    Adrian Wills
    Ginette St-Germain
    Shiraz Adam
    Tara O'Donnell
    Jean-Pierre Brown
    Steven Bednarsky
    Elaine Zameck
  • music
    Normand Roger
 See also
Clothing and Costume
Creativity and Inspiration
All subjects

Related Films

More great films