Maroon - On the Trail of Creoles in North America

| 1 h 25 min

Louisiana's Creole culture helped shape the New World and contributed to the emergence of jazz. But what remains of this unique, mixed-race society, with roots in France, Africa, the Caribbean, Spain and America? Maroon searches for the origins of this little-understood and endangered culture and show how it is doing today. In this second part of his La piste Amérique series, documentary filmmaker André Gladu continues his exploration of the Francophone presence in North America. Maroon is a vibrant travelogue that goes back into history in order to shed light on the present. In French with English subtitles.

Credits
  • research
    André Gladu
  • script
    André Gladu
  • direction
    André Gladu
  • research - assistance
    Sylvie Lapointe
    Doris Lapierre
  • script - assistance
    Sylvie Lapointe
    Doris Lapierre
  • direction - assistance
    Sylvie Lapointe
    Doris Lapierre
  • script consultant
    Jean Charlebois
  • narration writer
    Diane Cailhier
  • cinematography
    Alex Margineanu
    Philippe Lavalette
  • cinematography - assistance
    Valérie Matton
    Julie Lévesque
  • location sound
    Marcel Fraser
    Marie-France Delagrave
  • consultant
    Nick Spitzer
    Michael White
    Érik Charpentier
    Monique Larocque
    Barry Jean Ancelet
  • picture editing
    France Pilon
  • sound editing
    Martin Allard
  • sound editing - assistance
    Marie-Ève Livernoche
  • participation
    Schubert Dauphin
    McKinley Caezar
    Rayfield Lavergne
    Joseph M. Reed
    Jérôme G. LeDoux
    Joan Exnicios
    Joseph Mouton
    Robert Journet
    Morris Cezar
    White Cloud Hunters
    Zion Harmonizers
    Champion Jack Duprée
    Liberty Jazz Band
    Michael White
    Detroit Brooks
    Kerry G. Lewis
    Lionel Ferbos
    Wendell Eugene
    Shannon Powell
    Alphonse «Boisec» Ardoin
    Issiaka Diakité
    Curly Victorian
    Melvin Caesar
    Alfred Caesar
    Andrew Cezar
    Ruby Cezar
    Celeman Thomas
    Rebecca D. Henry
    Goldman Thibodeaux
    Cedric Watson
    James B. Adams
    Paul Thomas
    Brad Victorian
    Anna Victorian
    Lawrence Batisse
    Lawrence, Mme Batisse
    Daniel Breaux
    Claudia Dumestre
    Judith Arnaud
    Wellington Arnaud
    Loretta Deville
  • technical support - editing
    Danielle Raymond
  • online editing
    Sylvain Desbiens
    Denis Gathelier
  • computer graphics
    Louise Overy
    Benoît Chagnon
  • titles
    Louise Overy
    Benoît Chagnon
  • voice director
    Claude Dionne
  • narration recording
    Luc Léger
  • translation
    Christine York
  • subtitles
    Christine York
  • foley
    Stéphane Cadotte
  • re-recording
    Serge Boivin
  • visual archives research
    Geneviève Bouchard
  • clearances
    Geneviève Bouchard
  • marketing manager
    François Jacques
  • administration
    Colette Brodeur
    Manon Provencher
  • administrative staff
    Lysanne Fortier
    Dominique Brunet
  • technical coordinator
    Richard Cliche
  • line producer
    Christiane Germain
  • producer
    Colette Loumède

