Haïti (Québec) (English Version)

Haitians make up the largest black community in Quebec: there are over 40,000 of them, the vast majority of them living on the island of Montreal, where they are often the target of prejudice, hostility and contempt. Is this how we welcome them?

This documentary film is not an indictment, let alone a trial. However, it does want to catalyze our attention, by having us witness a cruel and dramatic reality: the Haitian community of Montreal, these people from another culture who came here bringing with them their hopes as sorrows, suffers the pain of our rejection.

If they left their homeland, it was to flee repression, poverty, and try to find –among us– a better life. Have they found it? Maybe they got a job here and the right to speak and act freely. But are they any better understood, loved and respected?