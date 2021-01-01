Manouane River Lumberjacks

Manouane River Lumberjacks

| 27 min

The forests of Québec supply much of the newsprint for North America's newspapers. From fall until spring, the woods echo with the whine of power saws and the shouts of men. It is a tough, cold, and lonely job--the temperature may register -50o but the work continues. A rugged film about a rugged life, it takes you to the very heart of a major Canadian industry.

Pedagogical evaluations and study guides are only available to CAMPUS subscribers.

CAMPUS

Features designed specifically for teachers. Learn more

Already subscribed? Sign in

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by (( height )) Reset
Credits
  • director
    Arthur Lamothe
  • script
    Arthur Lamothe
  • producer
    Fernand Dansereau
    Victor Jobin
  • camera
    Guy Borremans
    Bernard Gosselin
  • sound
    Claude Pelletier
  • sound effects
    Pierre Lemelin
    Maurice Blackburn
  • editing
    Arthur Lamothe
    Jean Dansereau
  • re-recording
    Ron Alexander
    Roger Lamoureux
 See also
Work
Québec and Ontario
Working Conditions and Coops
Lumberjacks
Québec
Forestry
All subjects

Related Films

More great films