Man of America

Man of America

| 30 min

This film brings a report from Jack Scott, a Vancouver newspaper columnist, about a United Nations-sponsored migration program in Bolivia in which icampesinos r--tin miners of the Andes mountains--are being moved from the desolate Altiplano to more fertile lowlands. We hear most of the story from one of the miners who describes the skepticism with which his people first met the ideas and what it eventually came to mean to them in terms of new dwellings, land to cultivate, and work to support their families.

Man of America, Thomas Farley, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Credits
  • director
    Thomas Farley
  • script
    Thomas Farley
  • producer
    Julian Biggs
  • photography
    John Foster
  • sound
    Frank Orban
  • editing
    Tony Lower
  • sound editing
    Brian Keene

