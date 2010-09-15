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Lords of the Arctic

This documentary by award-winning filmmaker Caroline Underwood focuses on Northern wildlife and its close and tragic relation to climate change, which affects all of the Arctic's fragile ecosystems. The example of the polar bear, studied by biologists for the past 20 years, is revealing. Scientists are also concerned about the precarious situation of bowhead whales and belugas, not to mention seals, walruses and many species of birds. Are the lords of the Arctic in danger of ending their reign over their kingdom of ice and snow?
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This documentary by award-winning filmmaker Caroline Underwood focuses on Northern wildlife and its close and tragic relation to climate change, which affects all of the Arctic's fragile ecosystems. The example of the polar bear, studied by biologists for the past 20 years, is revealing. Scientists are also concerned about the precarious situation of bowhead whales and belugas, not to mention seals, walruses and many species of birds. Are the lords of the Arctic in danger of ending their reign over their kingdom of ice and snow?

Environment and Conservation Geography and Geology Animals Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) All subjects
  • director
    Caroline Underwood
  • script
    Jean Lemire
    Caroline Underwood
  • script - collaboration
    Thierry Piantanida
  • cinematography
    Marc Gadoury
  • underwater cinematography
    Mario Cyr
  • picture editing
    Bruce Annis
  • sound
    Richard Lavoie
    André Boisvert
    Martin Pinsonnault
    Jean Paul Vialard
    Serge Boivin
  • original music
    Hervé Postic
  • narration
    David Suzuki
  • voice
    Elisapie Isaac
  • guide
    Joshua Idlout
    Elisha Kasarnak
    Pakak Quaminiq
    Josiah Nakoolak
    Brian Angohiatok
    Johnny Algout
    Jorgen Aitoak
  • location logistics
    Geoff Green
  • additional cinematography
    Éli Laliberté
    Martin Leclerc
    Len Gilday
    Germán Gutiérrez
    Sylvestre Guidi
  • microcinematography
    David Denning
  • additional sound recording
    Claude Beauchemin
  • online editing
    Denis Pilon
  • titles
    Gaspard Gaudreau
  • sound editing supervision
    Martin Pinsonnault
  • sound editing
    Anton Fischlin
    Frédéric Cloutier
    Sonomar
  • post-production
    Danielle Raymond
    Claude Chevalier
    Geneviève Lagacé
  • foley
    Simon Meilleur
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • musician
    Liliana Baubet-Manu
    Claire Morand
    Frédérick Robin
    Johanne Mathaly
    Ghyslin Di Sacco
    Cyril Normand
    Mihi Kim
  • music recording
    Claudia Sound
  • sound engineer
    Stéphane Blaëss
  • assistant sound engineer
    Isabelle Perry
  • Inuit throat singer
    Evie Mark
    Sarah Beaulne
  • translation
    Elisapie Isaac
    Pond Inlet Cultural Center
    Sandra Eyegetok
    Tamareese Akittirq
  • insurance broker
    Taillefer Desjardins inc.
    Linda Dubuc
  • auditor
    Fauteux Bruno Bussière Leewarden
  • legal advisor
    Fernand Deveau
    Zénaïde Lussier
    Gylane St-Georges
  • director-coordinator
    Jean Lemire
  • script consultant
    Jacques Payette
  • research
    Sara Marino
    Pascale Bilodeau
    Virginie Millière
    Catherine Giroul
  • line production
    Bertrand Jenny
    Emmanuel Piovano
    Christiane Germain
    Josée Roberge
  • post-production manager
    Nathalie Trucco
  • production administrator
    Nicolas Portes
    Camille Chapuis
  • technical director
    Bruno Abate
  • documentalist
    Delphine Gaillard
    Leyla D'Aragon-Krim
  • communications director
    Laurence Corre
  • communications - assistant
    Julien Bablon
  • executive producer
    Sally Bochner
  • marketing officer
    Élise Labbé
    Jocelyn Robert
    Moira Keigher
  • technical coordinator
    Richard Cliche
  • administrator
    Colette Brodeur
    Anouk Brault
    Catherine Beaudoin
    Anik Fournier
    Jean-Paul Landry
  • administrative team
    Dany Delpy
    Lise Fortin Roy
  • production coordinator
    Catherine Beaudoin
    Brigitte Breault
  • production assistant
    Geneviève Lagacé
    Céline Lafrance
  • production manager
    Anouk Brault
    Catherine Beaudoin
    Anik Fournier
    Jean-Paul Landry
  • producer
    Jean Lemire
    Éric Michel
    Colette Loumède
    Stéphane Millière

Education

Ages 12 to 14
Study Guide
Guide 1
School subjects
Geography - The Arctic Science - Life Systems/Ecology Social Studies - Environmental Challenges
This film can serve to deepen students’ awareness of biodiversity, ecosystems, climate change and the interdependence of species. Organize a role-play to demonstrate that interdependence. Divide the class into several groups and ask each team to do a research project focusing on one species in particular. Then have each team define itself vis-à-vis the others and demonstrate the “domino effect” of climate change on ecosystems.

More educational content

Lords of the Arctic
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Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

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