Le Québec as Seen by Cartier-Bresson

The photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson were the first ever to be displayed in the Louvre, Paris. In this film the world-famous photographer turns his lens on the Québec scene, finding there the same fascination with form and movement that gives his work a mark of individuality. Here, in town and country, are young people, old people, streets and fences, homes and edifices captured in a moment of time to give a composite representation of the world of Québec.
