Le Québec as Seen by Cartier-Bresson

1969 10 min

The photographs of Henri Cartier-Bresson were the first ever to be displayed in the Louvre, Paris. In this film the world-famous photographer turns his lens on the Québec scene, finding there the same fascination with form and movement that gives his work a mark of individuality. Here, in town and country, are young people, old people, streets and fences, homes and edifices captured in a moment of time to give a composite representation of the world of Québec.

Le Québec as Seen by Cartier-Bresson



Visual Arts
  • producer
    Guy Glover
  • animation camera
    Raymond Dumas
    Claude Lapierre
  • sound
    Claude Jutra
  • editing
    Rex Tasker
    Wolf Koenig
  • sound editing
    Marguerite Payette
  • re-recording
    Roger Lamoureux
    Michel Descombes

