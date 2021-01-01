We Are All... Picasso!

We Are All... Picasso!

| 58 min

A general look at the Québec art scene--what painters and sculptors say about their work, about the place of art in society, and what has fired Québec's particular interest in art. The views of well-known artists are heard, as well as those of several museum directors, art critics, and some members of the lay public who confess to be not entirely in accord with the more modern art forms.

Pedagogical evaluations and study guides are only available to CAMPUS subscribers.

CAMPUS

Features designed specifically for teachers. Learn more

Already subscribed? Sign in

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by (( height )) Reset
Credits
  • director
    Jacques Giraldeau
  • producer
    Clément Perron
  • photography
    Thomas Vamos
  • sound
    Claude Hazanavicius
  • editing
    Pierre Lemelin
  • sound editing
    Bill Graziadei
  • re-recording
    Michel Descombes
    Ron Alexander
 See also
Social Role
Québec
Arts and Artists
All subjects
More great films