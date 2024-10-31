The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Incandescence

Without fire, there is no life. Firefighters, evacuees and Indigenous voices share their stories during wildfire season in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley.
Details

Every summer, wildfires rage with increasing intensity across the globe, darkening skies and reducing entire communities to ash. Incandescence, a powerful documentary from award-winning filmmakers Nova Ami and Velcrow Ripper (Metamorphosis), weaves together immersive footage and deeply personal accounts from Indigenous Elders, first responders and local evacuees in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley. As climate change accelerates and suppression efforts falter, the film explores traditional Indigenous fire stewardship—controlled burns that regenerate the land and foster resilience. Drawing on nature’s own rhythms of destruction, renewal and rebirth, Incandescence reveals a transformative vision of fire not as an enemy, but as an ancient force essential to thriving life. With breathtaking cinematography and intimate storytelling, the film offers both a warning and a way forward, lighting a path of hope through the smoke.

Screening Tour
Forestry Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Environment and Conservation Safety All subjects
Our Planet in Focus All channels
  • writer
    Nova Ami
    Velcrow Ripper
  • director
    Nova Ami
    Velcrow Ripper
  • producer
    Shirley Vercruysse
  • line producer
    Jennifer Roworth
  • director of photography
    Vince Arvidson
  • editor
    Hart Snider
  • sound designer
    Velcrow Ripper
  • featuring
    Dora Alexis
    Jeremey Neufeld
    Jaclyn Moore
    Craig Moore
    Denise Jervah
    Tiffany Wilson
    Kara Marchand
    Kayden Marchand
    William V. Wilson
    Michelle Maisonneuve
    Robert Hugh
    Rachel Casponi
    David Newcomb
    Anita Jacobsen
    Vern Clemah
    XWESTKIN
    Kevin Dalgarn
    James Pepper
    Tim Lezard
    Fred Louis
    John Sawatzky
    Yenny Peralta
    Jeff Findlay
    Crystal Findlay
    Graheme Wilson
    Jason Brolund
    Anne Farnan
    Antonio Ortega
    Kevin Parkinson
    Ben Sandy
  • sound recordist
    David Pullmer
  • additional sound recording
    Alex Shamku
  • additional camera
    Jan Vozenilek
    Peter Planta
    Maxwel Hohn
    Billy Stevens
    Adam Buchanan
  • camera assistant
    Jamie Cottington
    Elena Jean
    Min Woo Lee
  • additional director of photography
    Michael Dinsmore
  • camera operator
    Luke Campbell
  • special effects technician
    Peter Reimchen
  • special effects assistant
    Jak Hedley
  • stills photographer
    Chloe Langmaid
  • production manager
    Mia Jagpal
  • production coordinator
    Maddy Chang
    Lee Clapp
    Calvin Serutoke
    Nicolas Ayerbe Barona
    Jas Calcitas
  • researcher
    Caroline Coutts
  • story editor
    Hart Snider
  • assistant editor
    Ricardo Ochoa
  • title graphics designer
    Eoin Duffy
  • end credits graphics designer
    Eoin Duffy
  • technical coordinator
    Wes Machnikowski
  • visual effects
    Trevor Gent
  • re-recording mixer
    Miguel Nunes
  • dialogue editor
    Miguel Nunes
  • foley artist
    Alex Macia
    Devon Quelch
  • foley editor
    Jake Kerr
  • mix facility
    Maverick Post Group Inc.
  • additional sound FX
    Celso Machado
  • senior colourist
    Claudio Sepulveda
  • online facility
    Picture Shop
  • producer in development
    Teri Snelgrove
  • marketing manager
    Kay Rondonneau
  • publicist
    Katja De Bock
  • studio administrator
    Nathan Conchie
    Carla Jones
  • executive producer
    Shirley Vercruysse

Explore