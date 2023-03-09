The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

In a Sugar Shack

1968 2 min

This short about a maple sugar cabin may be used to stimulate vocabulary development. A silent film.

In a Sugar Shack

  • director
    Michel Moreau
  • producer
    Gilles Boivin
  • photography
    Alain Dostie
    Roger Rochat

In a Sugar Shack
