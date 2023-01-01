Maintenance Operation
Our online services will be affected or interrupted for a few hours on Monday, February 13, starting at 11 a.m. ET.

Has Anybody Seen My Umbrella?

| 10 min
Free
streaming

Also available

DVD

The story of a prince who leaves school after his grade one graduation thinking he knows all there is to be happy. When he has grown up he meets Cinderella at his birthday party ball, but when she loses her glass slipper he cannot read her name on it. Thinking her name is "Umbrella" he searches far and wide shouting "Has anybody seen my Umbrella". After timely intervention of the prince's fairy godmother they are united. They get married and spend their honeymoon in grade two. Based on the popular children's book Has Anybody Seen My Umbrella by Max Ferguson.

Credits
  • director
    Eva Szasz
  • animation
    Eva Szasz
  • producer
    Tamara Lynch
  • executive producer
    Floyd Elliott
  • script
    Max Ferguson
  • narrator
    Max Ferguson
  • animation camera
    Raymond Dumas
    Pierre Landry
  • editing
    Peter Wintonick
  • sound editing
    Julian Olson
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • music
    Chris Rawlings
