Hugh MacLennan: Portrait of a Writer

Hugh MacLennan: Portrait of a Writer

| 57 min

A portrait of and tribute to the author who, with the publication of Barometer Rising in 1941, set a precedent in Canadian literature by writing about Canadian topics and places and, in so doing, paved the way for a thriving national literary movement. Through the use of still photographs, archival footage and interviews, this documentary traces seven decades of MacLennan's public and private life--as a young boy in Nova Scotia, brought up in a strict Presbyterian family of Scottish descent, as a Rhodes scholar at Oxford, as a professor at McGill University, and as the author of seven novels and numerous essays. Also featured in the film are several readings from MacLennan's work.

Embed this code on your site

Hugh MacLennan: Portrait of a Writer, Robert Duncan, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Robert Duncan
  • producer
    Robert Duncan
  • script
    Robert Duncan
  • narrator
    Robert Duncan
  • executive producer
    Roger Kennedy
    Barrie Howells
  • cinematography
    Vic Sarin
  • sound
    Bob Jones
  • editing
    Janice Brown
  • sound editing
    Bernard Bordeleau
    Diane Normandeau
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
    Adrian Croll
  • music
    Chris Crilly
 See also
Portraits
Portraits
English-language Writers
Canadian Literature
All subjects

Related Films

More great films