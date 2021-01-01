A gentle blend of music, people and nature; a summer camp where melodies ripple off the waves and rhythms bounce out of the shadows. Every summer since 1953, CAMMAC (Canadian Amateur Musicians/Musiciens Amateurs du Canada) has held a bilingual music camp in Québec's Laurentian Mountains. Here, people of all ages and levels of musical ability come together to learn and make music with a professional staff of Canadian and international musicians.