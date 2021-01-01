Harmonie

Harmonie

| 19 min

A gentle blend of music, people and nature; a summer camp where melodies ripple off the waves and rhythms bounce out of the shadows. Every summer since 1953, CAMMAC (Canadian Amateur Musicians/Musiciens Amateurs du Canada) has held a bilingual music camp in Québec's Laurentian Mountains. Here, people of all ages and levels of musical ability come together to learn and make music with a professional staff of Canadian and international musicians.

Credits
  • director
    Bonnie Sherr Klein
  • producer
    Bonnie Sherr Klein
    Dorothy Goldin Rosenberg
  • executive producer
    Michael McKennirey
  • photography
    Robert Lang
  • sound
    Yves Gendron
  • editing
    Ginny Stikeman
  • sound editing
    John Knight
