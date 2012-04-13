The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Le grand serpent du Monde

1998 1 h 38 min
This feature drama tells the story of Tom Paradise, a young 40-something refusing to grow up. Behind the wheel of his bus, he drives endlessly through the city dreaming of the landscape of the American West that forever impressed him. In love with freedom and Jack Kerouac's On the Road, he resists all the sensible people who try to persuade him to settle down. For Tom has only one idea in his head: to once again head south, riding the waves of love and fate.

This work contains scenes of nudity and/or sexuality. Viewer discretion is advised.
Psychology and Psychiatry Sexuality and Reproduction All subjects
Captivating Fiction films All channels
  • director
    Yves Dion
  • producer
    Monique Létourneau
  • executive producer
    Doris Girard
  • script
    Monique Proulx
  • camera
    Paul Van der Linden
  • sound
    Richard Besse
  • editing
    Monique Fortier
    Yves Dion
  • sound editing
    Francine Poirier
  • music
    Gaétan Gravel
    Serge Laforest
  • sound re-recording
    Serge Boivin
  • cast
    Murray Head
    Zoé Latraverse
    Gabriel Arcand
    Gilles Cloutier
    Luc Dagenais
    Alain Franty
    Ronald Houle
    Denis Michaud
    Michel Pellerin
    Bernard Ranger
    Louis-Georges Girard
    André Doucet
    Richard Fréchette
    Jacques Joseph
    Rose-Andrée Michaud
    André Querton
    Louis-Charles Trempe
    Louise Portal
    Jean-Pierre Bergeron
    June Wallack
    Huguette Oligny
    France Labonté
    Elyzabeth Walling
Le grand serpent du Monde
