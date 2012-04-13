New release Coming None Le grand serpent du Monde

1998 1 h 38 min

This feature drama tells the story of Tom Paradise, a young 40-something refusing to grow up. Behind the wheel of his bus, he drives endlessly through the city dreaming of the landscape of the American West that forever impressed him. In love with freedom and Jack Kerouac's On the Road, he resists all the sensible people who try to persuade him to settle down. For Tom has only one idea in his head: to once again head south, riding the waves of love and fate.

This work contains scenes of nudity and/or sexuality. Viewer discretion is advised.