Eye Witness No. 22

1950 11 min
Alberta's Blood Indians: On their reserve near Cardston, Alberta, the Kainai take action against waste and want, to improve living standards. Music Master: All the world of music reaches blind Paul Doyon, piano virtuoso, through his "seeing fingers." Sky Sentries: Jet planes of the Royal Canadian Air Force's famed 401 Squadron scream through the skies over Montréal in an air defense exercise.

Eye Witness No. 22

National Security and Defence
People with disabilities
Music
Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis)
  • producer
    Don Mulholland

Eye Witness No. 22
