Dues and the Union

Dues and the Union

| 16 min

The importance of the regular payment of union dues and how they keep a union going is told through the story of a young pipefitter. New to the trade and to his responsibilities as a union member, Frank Weston found there was much to learn about both. Fortunately for him, his boss on the job--a skilled tradesman and a founder of the union--had the patience to teach him. Through him Frank learns the significance of prompt dues payment and the services provided by them, and comes to enjoy the satisfaction of active and interested union membership.

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by (( height )) Reset
Credits
  • director
    David Bairstow
  • producer
    Morten Parker
    Guy Glover
  • photography
    Osmond H. Borradaile
  • sound
    Clifford Griffin
    Kenneth Heeley-Ray
  • editing
    David Mayerovitch
 See also
Unionization and the Labour Movement
All subjects

Related Films

More great films