The Shop Steward

The Shop Steward

| 21 min

A dramatized presentation of the role of the shop steward in the effective day-to-day functioning of free trade unionism, the film begins with the election of machinist Johnny Walachuk as shop steward for the men in his section of a large industrial plant. Continuing, it shows the part the shop steward plays in carrying out the grievance procedures set up by company and union. How Johnny fulfills his responsibility to protect the men who elected him from infractions of the agreement is told in his own words and typifies the function of union shop stewards generally in Canada. Number one of the series.

Credits
  • director
    Morten Parker
  • script
    Morten Parker
  • executive producer
    Guy Glover
  • photography
    Hector Lemieux
  • sound
    Clifford Griffin
  • editing
    David Mayerovitch
  • sound editing
    Kenneth Heeley-Ray
Labour Relations
