Death of a Skyline

| 41 min

A bulldozer tears into the side of a wooden grain elevator. The magnificent prairie landmark crumples to the ground. Once, more than 5,000 Alberta grain elevators graced the skyline. Today they're being razed to make way for modern concrete structures. Are these "prairie cathedrals" being destroyed due to obsolescence or corporate profit? In this film, a lively cast of characters reveals the story of these disappearing landmarks. The citizens of Mayerthorpe, Alberta fight to save their elevator as demolition day approaches. A Montana couple, Bruce and Barbara Selyem, race to photograph elevators across the continent before they are ripped down. Pete Kirk salvages grain-worn wood from demolition sites to build furniture and recycle a piece of prairie history. With archival film clips, interviews and dramatic footage of tumbling grain elevators, Death of a Skyline explores the history and significance of these familiar prairie structures. Wooden grain elevators have been at the heart of North America's economic, cultural and physical landscape for more than a century. As they continue to fall, will all that remains be memories of a vanishing way of life?

Credits
  • director
    Bryan Smith
  • script
    Jim Warner
  • narration writer
    Jim Warner
    Andrew Gardner
  • narrator
    Shaun Johnston
  • editor
    Jamie Moorhouse
  • additional editing
    Bryan Smith
  • editorial consultant
    Andrew Gardner
  • director of photography
    Wes Doyle
  • additional camera
    Daron Donahue
    Richard Bremness
    Dennis Southgate
    Ian Matheson
    Art Raham
  • assistant camera
    Alan Salzl
  • location sound
    Larry MacDonald
    John Blerot
    Scott Parnwell
    Brenda Donahue
    Michael Nazarec
    Al Wugalter
  • grip
    Douglas Hallett
    Bruce Thompson
  • original music
    Bruce Leitl
    Russ Broom
    Richie Pollack
  • music performer
    Bruce Rawling
  • audio post-production
    Emre Unal
    Gary Bruckner
    Steve Mason
  • post-production facilities
    Post Express Ltd.
  • researcher
    Jim Warner
  • production assistant
    Claudette Breton
  • studio clerk
    Ginette D'Silva
  • production supervisor
    Kelly Isaac
  • program administrator
    Margaret Smith
    Darin Clausen
  • producer
    Jerry Krepakevich
    Bonnie Thompson
  • executive producer
    Graydon McCrea

Death of a Skyline
