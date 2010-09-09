The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Courage to Change

This feature documentary is a sequel to the 1966 documentary The Things I Cannot Change, which, by focusing on the Bailey family of Montreal, provided an anatomy of poverty in North America. Courage to Change explores what has happened to the Baileys in the intervening 18 years.
Social Issues Families All subjects
  • director
    Tanya Tree
  • script
    Tanya Tree
  • sound editing
    Tanya Tree
  • producer
    Michael Rubbo
    Tanya Tree
  • executive producer
    Barrie Howells
  • photography
    Kent Nason
  • editing
    Hedy Dab
  • re-recording
    Adrian Croll

Education

Ages 16 to 18
Study Guide
Guide 1
School subjects
Family Studies/Home Economics - Family Diversity and Challenges Family Studies/Home Economics - Feminism Health/Personal Development - Substance Use and Abuse/Addiction Media Education - Documentary Film

Warning (if any): Language (curse words, ethnic/cultural slurs), smoking

Brief “lesson launcher type” activity or a series of inquiry questions with a bit of context: This documentary focuses on the Bailey family of Montreal and their struggles living in poverty. It is a sequel to The Things I Cannot Change, but the original is explained at the beginning of the film so could be watched independently.

What is the value of including the filmmaker on-screen? How does this change the feeling of the film?

What are the ethics of documentary filmmaking? Some viewers criticized the original film when filmmakers did not intervene in a fight. Do you believe they should have intervened or captured the footage?

What differences do you notice between the “modern” family structure and the structure of the Bailey family?

What do you notice about the different types of career opportunities for women and men in 1986? How has the value of education changed since then? The father of the Bailey family puts a lot of emphasis on being a “man” and the importance of his role in the family. How have the traditional roles of a “man” in a family changed over the years?


The film ends rather abruptly. Why do you think this is? What would the filmmaker’s intention be for continuing conversation through the credits?

