Courage to Change

Warning (if any): Language (curse words, ethnic/cultural slurs), smoking

Brief “lesson launcher type” activity or a series of inquiry questions with a bit of context: This documentary focuses on the Bailey family of Montreal and their struggles living in poverty. It is a sequel to The Things I Cannot Change, but the original is explained at the beginning of the film so could be watched independently.

What is the value of including the filmmaker on-screen? How does this change the feeling of the film?

What are the ethics of documentary filmmaking? Some viewers criticized the original film when filmmakers did not intervene in a fight. Do you believe they should have intervened or captured the footage?

What differences do you notice between the “modern” family structure and the structure of the Bailey family?

What do you notice about the different types of career opportunities for women and men in 1986? How has the value of education changed since then? The father of the Bailey family puts a lot of emphasis on being a “man” and the importance of his role in the family. How have the traditional roles of a “man” in a family changed over the years?



The film ends rather abruptly. Why do you think this is? What would the filmmaker’s intention be for continuing conversation through the credits?