Children First

This wartime film emphasizes the importance of milk in the diet. Growing children, teenage youngsters, and expectant and nursing mothers are priority milk consumers. The film deals with minimum milk requirements, various milk products and derivatives, and the problem of conserving and sharing supplies.
