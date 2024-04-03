The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Children First

1944 17 min

Children First

1944 17 min

This wartime film emphasizes the importance of milk in the diet. Growing children, teenage youngsters, and expectant and nursing mothers are priority milk consumers. The film deals with minimum milk requirements, various milk products and derivatives, and the problem of conserving and sharing supplies.

Children First

Details

Food and Food Industries
War, Conflict and Peace - World War II Archival Films
Health and Medicine

Food and Food Industries
War, Conflict and Peace - World War II Archival Films
Health and Medicine
  • producer
    Evelyn Spice
    Lawrence Cherry
    Ernest Reid
    Mary Clements
    Berniece Maclean
  • music
    Maurice Blackburn
  • diagrams
    Evelyn Lambart

