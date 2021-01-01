Canada Communique No. 16

White Treasure: Salt used in the industrial front of World War II is mined at Malagash, Nova Scotia. Soviet Medal Awarded to R.A.F. Flier: British Flight Lieutenant Douglas Barber, training in Canada, receives the Soviet Medal for valor at the Soviet embassy in Ottawa. Boys From Under Prepare to Fight Japs: Australians and New Zealanders complete their training under the British Commonwealth Air Training Plan. Also included is the Private Snafu film The Chow Hound, from the American Army-Navy Screen Magazine series.