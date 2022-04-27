The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Beyond Paper

| 2 h 11 min

At a critical moment in the history of the written word, as humanity’s archives migrate to the cloud, one filmmaker goes on a journey around the globe to better understand how she can preserve her own Romanian and Armenian heritage, as well as our collective memory. Blending the intellectual with the poetic, she embarks on a personal quest with universal resonance, navigating the continuum between paper and digital—and reminding us that human knowledge is above all an affair of the soul and the spirit.

Credits
  • research
    Oana Suteu Khintirian
    Françoise de La Cressonnière
    Olivier Lassu
    Donald McWilliams
    Cornel Mihalache
  • writing
    Oana Suteu Khintirian
  • direction
    Oana Suteu Khintirian
  • editing
    Oana Suteu Khintirian
  • producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • images
    Étienne Roussy
  • sound design
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
  • music
    Peter Scherer
  • narration
    Oana Suteu Khintirian
  • additional images
    Philippe St-Gelais
    Dan Popa
    Oana Suteu Khintirian
  • sound recording
    Catherine Van Der Donckt
  • additional sound recording
    Gaëlle Komàr
    Julien Fréchette
    Julia Innes
  • production assistant
    Nina Bouchard
    Irina Maria Șuteu
    Aude Villiers-Moriamé
    Sidi Khattry Abadek
  • editing assistant
    Nina Bouchard
    Philippe Lefebvre
  • final cut consultant
    Andrea Henriquez
  • translation
    Kamel Bouzeboudjen
    Carmen Cristea
    Giulia Frati
    Patricio Henríquez
    Oana Suteu Khintirian
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • subtitling
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Patrick Trahan
  • animated graphics
    Alain Ostiguy
  • infographics
    Alain Ostiguy
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • colourization
    Yannick Carrier
  • foley
    Stéphane Cadotte
  • narration recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • foley recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • re-recording
    Jean Paul Vialard
  • participant
    Noa Davidovici
    Oran Lassu
    Mohamed Lemine Bahane
    Abdoullah Ghoulam
    Stefanie Nedelcu
    Eloann Tranvouez
    Sid Ahmed Habott
    Marilena Șuteu
    Abderrahim Hanchi
    Maria Kodama
    Brewster Kahle
    Karima Bahaï
    Bénédicte Millaud
    Andrée Levesque
    Denis Lessard
    Maria Sebregondi
    Luigi Trentin
    Dr Sha Xin Wei
    Matei Bulgăr
    Jean-Luc Buguet
    Corentin Quierry
    LCL David Bernasconi
    Dr Ioan Stoica
    Ana Bulgăr Murray
    Elena Marcu
    Anca Dumitrescu
    Andrew Scott Duran
    Alexis Rossi
  • negociation of additional music
    Lucie Bourgouin
  • legal advisor
    Christian Pitchen
  • press relations
    Nadine Viau
  • marketing manager
    François Jacques
  • marketing coordinator
    Émilie Ryan
  • administrator
    Sia Koukoulas
  • senior production coordinator
    Joëlle Lapointe
  • production coordinator
    Chinda Phommarinh
    Coralie Dumoulin
    Alexandra Bourque
  • studio coordinator
    Gabrielle Dupont
    Pascale Savoie-Brideau
    Stéphanie Lazure
  • technical coordinator
    Daniel Claveau
    Mira Mailhot
  • interim producer, development
    Denis McCready
  • project manager
    Nicole Hubert
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
    Colette Loumède

