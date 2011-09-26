The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility
New release
Coming 
None

Avenue Zero

2009 52 min
Leaving soon

Human trafficking is a reality: Asian girls are enslaved in suburban massage parlors; domestic workers toil like slaves in suburban homes; girls in a Montreal subway station are lured into prostitution; Vancouver gangs recruit Honduran boys to sell drugs. Featuring candid interviews with victims, witnesses and perpetrators, Avenue Zero weaves a spellbinding portrait of a dark and sinister trade flourishing in the shadows of the law.

This content is not available for free viewing in your location.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Share
Avenue Zero

Details

Human trafficking is a reality: Asian girls are enslaved in suburban massage parlors; domestic workers toil like slaves in suburban homes; girls in a Montreal subway station are lured into prostitution; Vancouver gangs recruit Honduran boys to sell drugs. Featuring candid interviews with victims, witnesses and perpetrators, Avenue Zero weaves a spellbinding portrait of a dark and sinister trade flourishing in the shadows of the law.

Law and Crime Work and Labour Relations All subjects
  • participation
    Carla
    Cee Jai
    Josey
    Francisco Rico Martinez
    Benjamin Perrin
    Dave Dickson
    Alice Lee
    Nancy Brown
    Alexandra Pierre
    Jerly Paswal
    Lina Akoury
    Isabelle Girardin
    Annie Robert
    Magdala Turpin
    Guy Bianchi
    Lynn Dion
    Shelley Taylor
    Dorly Fisher
  • original idea
    Hélène Choquette
  • screenplay
    Hélène Choquette
  • research
    Hélène Choquette
    Kat Kosiancic
  • narration
    Hélène Choquette
  • director of photography
    Joël Provencher
  • supplementary footage
    Patrick Morin
    Frédérik Jouin
  • sound
    André Boisvert
    Jeff Carter
    Chantal Rhéaume
  • camera assistant
    Jean-Michel Lacasse
  • additional research
    Angélique Côté
  • image editing
    Dominic Lessard
  • image editing - assistant
    Geneviève Thibert
  • online editor
    Michel Tougas
  • colorization
    Jérôme Sabourin
  • animation design
    Frame studio
  • original music
    Anthony Rozankovic
  • musician
    Carla Antoun
    Anthony Rozankovic
    Camil Bélisle
  • sound post-production coordinator
    Claude Beaugrand
  • sound engineer
    Claude Beaugrand
  • dialogue editor
    Francine Poirier
  • foley artist
    Lise Wedlock
  • mixer
    Luc Boudrias
  • development producer
    Monique Simard
    Stéphanie Verrier
  • line production
    Isabelle Fortier
    Jean Fugazza
  • production coordinator
    Noreen Bélanger
  • producer
    Marcel Simard
  • director
    Hélène Choquette

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Education

Ages 15 to 17
Study Guide
Guide 1
School subjects
Civics/Citizenship - Citizen Responsibilities Health/Personal Development - Sexuality History and Citizenship Education - Civil Rights and Freedoms Social Studies - Social Policies and Programs
In class, define the expression “human trafficking,” and explain the following terms: “recruitment by intimidation,” “abduction,” “abuse of authority,” “exploitation”. . . Point out that household employees, farmhands and factory workers can also be subjected to these abuses. Asking questions about male sexuality would certainly be relevant as well, as it is estimated that 90% of sexual abuse victims are women and children. Is there a legal solution to this problem? Who are the faces of slavery today? What are individual citizens’ responsibilities? What about the civil and human rights of the victims?
Avenue Zero
Purchase options
Licence information
Already paid to see this film?
Licensing information
Download-to-own (DTO) licence detail
Home licence (worldwide); Classroom licence (Canada only)

You may download this film for private, personal or classroom use only. Public screenings and institutional (non-educational institutions) uses are not permitted.

Download films in standard or high definition. (Please note that bonus materials are not available for DTO films.)

Institutional licence

To purchase an institutional licence or to buy a film that is not available for DTO or VOD on the platform, please contact us.

The institutional price includes the rights to screen the film in institutional settings and at free public screenings.

Additional instructions

DTO films cannot be hosted on a streaming server. To add DTO films to an institutional or educational streaming server, please contact a sales agent to discuss pricing.

You can copy each file up to 5 (five) times, onto various devices.

Explore