ƛaʔuukʷiatḥ Dugout Canoe

After working as a clearcut logger in what is now known as the Clayoquot Sound, master carver Joe Martin reconciles his past by revitalizing the ancestral knowledge and artistic practice of the traditional Tla-o-qui-aht dugout canoe.
ƛaʔuukʷiatḥ Dugout Canoe, Steven Davies, provided by the National Film Board of Canada