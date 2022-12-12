The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

ƛaʔuukʷiatḥ Dugout Canoe

After working as a clearcut logger in what is now known as the Clayoquot Sound, master carver Joe Martin reconciles his past by revitalizing the ancestral knowledge and artistic practice of the traditional Tla-o-qui-aht dugout canoe.
Details

Indigenous Peoples in Canada (First Nations and Métis) Crafts All subjects
Our Planet in Focus All channels
Indigenous Cinema
  • director
    Steven Davies
  • producer
    Steven Davies

