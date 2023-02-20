The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Almost Giants

Almost Giants

| 24 min

In recent years, Canada has risen from virtual obscurity in women's gymnastics to become one of the top ten countries in the world, directly behind the United States and Eastern Europe. Almost Giants takes a behind-the-scenes look at the training process--from young hopefuls in individual clubs to the selection of competitors for a berth on the national team. Highlights include the team's training and preparation for, as well as participation in, the 1983 World Championships in Budapest, where the Canadian National Women's Gymnastic Team finished in the top twelve.

Credits
  • director
    Gary Toole
  • producer
    Craig Graham
    Mark Zannis
  • executive producer
    François Champagne
    Barrie Howells
  • script
    Holly Dressel
  • narrator
    Holly Dressel
  • cinematography
    Andy Kitzanuk
    Barry Perles
  • sound
    Pierre Michaud
    Gyula Traub
    Diane Carrière
    Andy McBrearty
  • editing
    Ian Rankin
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
    Adrian Croll
  • music
    Ben Low

Almost Giants
