The Cabbagetown Boxing Club in Toronto has produced many Olympic and world-class boxers. Fighting Back is the story of Asif Dar, an underweight immigrant who learned boxing in order to defend himself from neighbourhood bullies. The film traces the relationship between Asif Dar, who came to the club as a youngster, and his instructor, Ken Hamilton, a long-time foe of the violence traditionally associated with boxing.
Ages 11 to 15
Health/Personal Development - Bullying & Discrimination
Health/Personal Development - Careers & Education
Health/Personal Development - Healthy Relationships
Health/Personal Development - Mental Health/Stress/Suicide
Students share extra-curricular activities they enjoy; brainstorm benefits of hobbies/sports /recreation. Identify programs for youth in your area; participate as a group or help promote programs in underprivileged areas. Discuss the discrimination and bullying Asif encountered in Canada. How/why did boxing help him? Students perform skits / write stories about Asif’s future without boxing. Define “mentor”; have students identify mentors in their own lives. Compare/contrast mentor with parent, friend, role model, and idol.