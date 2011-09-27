From acclaimed filmmaker Charles Officer comes the story of the rise, fall and redemption of Harry Jerome, Canada's most record-setting track and field star. Gorgeous monochrome imagery, impassioned interviews and astonishing archival footage are used to tell the triumphant and compelling story of what Harry Jerome's own coach called "the greatest comeback in track and field history."
Ages 12 to 15
Diversity - Black Studies
Health/Personal Development - Fitness/Physical Activities
Physical Education - Safety/Fair Play/Leadership
Social Studies - Social History
Assess
how Mighty Jerome reconstructs Harry Jerome’s life story and struggles by
examining the decision of the filmmakers to shoot exclusively in black and
white. In addition to reconstructing several museum installations as a
backdrop to the interviews that occur with key people in Jerome’s life, there
are dramatic recreations of events from Jerome’s life. How ethical are these
filmmaking decisions given that the documentary is a memoir about a public
figure?