Mighty Jerome

| 1 h 23 min

From acclaimed filmmaker Charles Officer comes the story of the rise, fall and redemption of Harry Jerome, Canada's most record-setting track and field star. Gorgeous monochrome imagery, impassioned interviews and astonishing archival footage are used to tell the triumphant and compelling story of what Harry Jerome's own coach called "the greatest comeback in track and field history."

See also
Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism
Sports and Leisure
All subjects
Credits
  • writer
    Charles Officer
  • director
    Charles Officer
  • producer
    Selwyn Jacob
  • editor
    Jesse James Miller
  • director of photography
    John Price
  • original music composer
    Schaun Tozer
  • music producer
    Schaun Tozer
  • spoken word performer
    Saul Williams
  • sound design
    Jonathan Ritchie
  • supervising sound editor
    Jonathan Ritchie
  • assistant editor
    JR Mackie
  • production manager
    Damian Kuehn
    John Nadalin
  • sound recordist
    Eric Davies
    Tim Lue
  • steadicam operator
    Cliff Hokanson
  • Jib operator
    Nevin Merrells
  • 1st assistant camera
    Luke Campbell
    Peter Carty
    Christopher Chow
    Kristin Fieldhouse
    Justin Lovell
    Michelle Yardley
  • additional cinematography
    Christian Bégin
    Ian Kerr
    Devin Lund
    Catherine Lutes
    Larry Lynn
    Charles Officer
    Dan Power
  • gaffer
    James Scott Portingale
  • key grip
    Simon Doucet
    Vincent Phillips
    Felipe Rodriguez
    Jamie Sutherland
  • dramatic re-enactment cast
    Nykeem Provo
    Claire Burns
    Fidel Dwayne Hodge
  • art director
    Diana Abbatangelo
  • set decorator
    Perri Gorrara
  • wardrobe
    Evilia Nikolouzos
  • makeup
    Evilia Nikolouzos
  • wardrobe assistant
    Caitlin Wright
  • hair
    Caitlin Wright
  • production assistant
    Patrick Hepburn
    Tamara Jones
    Matthew Scott
    Allison Wilson-Forbes
  • background extra
    Niville Diggs
    Elaine Euwen
    Jeno Huber
    Kelly King
    Lionel Williams
    Jeffrey Snape
    Peter Snider
    Douglas A. Wilson
  • graphics
    Charles Officer
  • titles
    Charles Officer
  • technical consultant
    Eliot Piltz
  • animation
    Paul Morstad
  • archival research
    Found Images Research
    Sylvia Mezei
  • music clearances
    Elizabeth Klinck
  • research
    Stephen Brunt
    Cheryl Foggo
  • transcription
    Bongani Ngugama
  • music performer
    Schaun Tozer
  • dialogue editor
    Jesse Rankin
  • re-recording mixer
    Jonathan Ritchie
  • re-recording studio
    Black Dog Sound
  • digital film central producer
    James Tocher
    Curtis Staples
  • supervisor
    Robert Egger
    Chris Davies
  • colourist
    Andrea Chlebak
  • technician
    Monty Contractor
    Christopher Irwin
    Alexander Taylor
  • production coordinator
    Jennifer Roworth
  • technical coordinator
    Wes Machnikowski
  • production supervisor
    Kathryn Lynch
  • marketing manager
    Leslie Stafford
  • program administrator
    Bruce Hagerman
  • executive producer
    Tracey Friesen

Education

Ages 12 to 15

Diversity - Black Studies
Health/Personal Development - Fitness/Physical Activities
Physical Education - Safety/Fair Play/Leadership
Social Studies - Social History

Assess how Mighty Jerome reconstructs Harry Jerome’s life story and struggles by examining the decision of the filmmakers to shoot exclusively in black and white. In addition to reconstructing several museum installations as a backdrop to the interviews that occur with key people in Jerome’s life, there are dramatic recreations of events from Jerome’s life. How ethical are these filmmaking decisions given that the documentary is a memoir about a public figure?

Mighty Jerome
