After the Montreal Massacre

1990 27 min
December 6, 1989. Sylvie Gagnon was attending her last day of classes at the University of Montreal's École Polytechnique, when Marc Lépine entered the building. Separating the women from the men, he opened fire on the women students, yelling 'You're all a bunch of feminists.' Sylvie survived, while fourteen other women were murdered. This video makes the connection between the massacre and male violence against women, setting the stage for an exploration of misogyny and sexism.

This work contains scenes of violence. Viewer discretion is advised.
Details

Social Issues Law and Crime Women All subjects
  • director
    Gerry Rogers
  • producer
    Nicole Hubert
  • executive producer
    Ginny Stikeman
    Louise Lore
  • camera
    Marielle Nitoslawska
  • sound
    Esther Auger
  • editing
    Barbara Brown
  • sound mix
    Sergio Penhas-Roll

Education

Ages 14 to 17
Study Guide
Guide 1
School subjects
Civics/Citizenship - Human Rights History and Citizenship Education - Issues in Society Today Media Education - Journalism/News Social Studies - Contemporary Issues
Screen the film in response to traumatic events involving violence, such as school shootings. Potential discussion topics include the origins of aggression, human rights issues concerning women, how childhood conditioning influences gender and the role the media plays in “packaging” violent acts. Consider asking students to complete a survey on their experiences with discrimination and violence. As a class, prepare an awareness campaign about violence against women, children or members of the LGBT community, using video and other media.
After the Montreal Massacre
