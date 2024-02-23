The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Maisonneuve
Maisonneuve

3. Intergenerational Conflicts

&
| 26 min

Over six episodes, Maisonneuve looks at the repercussions flowing from the arrest of 11 students at Montreal’s Collège de Maisonneuve as they prepared to join the ranks of the Islamic State in Syria. From the initial shock to a gradual opening for dialogue, the series follows the paths of six exceptional young people who share their points of view. Through their eyes, Maisonneuve highlights both the importance and the fragility of living together in harmony in Quebec.

See also
Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism
Education
Children and Youth
All subjects
Credits
  • participation
    Rayene Bouzitoun
    Mohamed Mimoun
    Kaëlla Stapels
    Idir Mazouti
    Erik Pirro
    Jean-Félix Chénier
    Stéphanie Cronier
    Samuel Dufresne
    Nancy Moreau
  • direction
    Jean-Martin Gagnon
  • writing
    Nicolas Wadimoff
    Emmanuelle Walter
  • research
    Emmanuelle Walter
  • collection director
    Nicolas Wadimoff
  • editing
    Philippe Lefebvre
  • cinematography
    Philémon Crête
  • additional cinematography
    Natan B. Foisy
  • sound recording
    François Forcier
  • additional sound recording
    Marc-Antoine Barbier
    Jean-François Caissy
    Jacob Marcoux
    Pascal Picher-Larose
    Simon Plouffe
    Olivier Rogers-Larouche
  • additional images - drone
    Danny Taillon
  • editing assistant
    Timothée de Bouville
    Ufuk Emiroglu
  • technical support - editing
    Pierre Dupont
    Marie-Josée Gourde
    Patrick Trahan
  • translation
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • subtitling
    Trans & Sub Coop
  • titles
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • infographics
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • online editing
    Yannick Carrier
  • colourization
    Yannick Carrier
  • foley
    Simon Meilleur
  • foley recording
    Luc Léger
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • sound design
    Jacob Marcoux
    Christophe Voyer
  • re-recording
    Isabelle Lussier
  • music
    Marc-Antoine Barbier
  • rights clearances
    Karine Perron
  • insurance
    Globalex
  • legal advisor
    Lussier & Khouzam
    Julie Patry
  • administration
    Christyne Lagarde
    Sia Koukoulas
  • coordination
    Karine Bélanger
  • media relations
    Sophie St-Pierre
  • marketing manager
    Karine Sévigny
  • marketing coordinator
    Julie Fortin
  • administrator
    Sia Koukoulas
  • senior production coordinator - administration
    Brenda Nixon
  • studio coordinator
    Stéphanie Lazure
  • senior production coordinator
    Chinda Phommarinh
    Joëlle Lapointe
  • production coordinator
    Alexandra Bourque
    Alexandra Levert
  • technical coordinator
    Esther Viragh
    Jean-François Laprise
    Daniel Claveau
    Mira Mailhot
  • associate producer
    Laurie Pominville
  • line producer
    Mélanie Lasnier
  • executive producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
  • producer
    Nathalie Cloutier
    Hany Ouichou
    Philippe Coeytaux
    Serge Gordey
    Martin Laurent

Episodes

  • 1. Collateral Damage
    2023 27 min
    Collège de Maisonneuve is shaken by a shocking turn of events. Both students and faculty are deeply affected and try to make sense of this disturbing development.
  • 2. Systemic Problems
    2023 26 min
    The student association engages in critical self-assessment over diversity and considers the best way forward. Meanwhile, students question the association’s practices.
  • 3. Intergenerational Conflicts
    &
    2023 26 min
    Different generations come together to discuss major issues, revealing wildly divergent points of view. How can we live together while respecting each other’s differences?
  • 4. Collective Responsibilities
    2023 28 min
    The 2017 Quebec mosque attack renews the debate over radicalization. In this tension-filled period, the Maisonneuve community finds itself grappling with questions of personal and social responsibility.
  • 5. Rebuilding Relationships
    2023 22 min
    Police Tech students meet with members of an Algonquin community. They learn about the realities of minority groups... and the consequences of not following the rules.
  • 6. Daring to Risk Failure
    2023 30 min
    Students take stock of their turbulent time at Maisonneuve. They reveal how the remarkable and striking events of the last two years—and the reflections they brought on—have influenced their own journeys.

Suggestions

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store

Education

Ages 15 to 18

Civics/Citizenship - Ideologies
Ethics and Religious Culture - Religious Diversity/Heritage
History and Citizenship Education - Quebec Society Since 1980

Read about how to bring this film into your post-secondary classroom here.

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset

Explore