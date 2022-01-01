Zulu Time

Zulu Time

| 52 min

Best known as the amicable Director of the McLuhan Program in Culture and Technology at the University of Toronto, Derrick de Kerckhove is at the core of a world think-tank dedicated to probing the rapid changes of our global village. The documentary Zulu Time follows this "wired man" in his globe-trotting career as media prophet and probes into some of the most fascinating questions confronting us in our new electronic galaxy. As the spiritual inheritor of McLuhan's thought, de Kerckhove lives in perpetual oscillation between himself and his double, Marshall McLuhan, with whom he has become publicly identified and virtually assimilated.

Embed this code on your site

Zulu Time, Jonny Silver, provided by the National Film Board of Canada

Video player width

by Reset
Credits
  • director
    Jonny Silver
  • producer
    Yves Bisaillon
    Danièle Caloz
  • associate producer
    Yves Bisaillon
  • script
    Sophie Artaud
    Jonny Silver
  • camera
    Damir Chytil
    Ljubomir Sasic
  • editing
    Gino Zolezzi
  • line producer
    Sophie Artaud
  • mixing
    Daniel Pellerin
  • music
    Svetlan
  • participation
    Derrick de Kerckhove
    Georges-Alexandre Gagnon
 See also
Portraits
Computer Technology
Communications
Portraits
Portraits
College, University and Professional Education
All subjects

Related Films

More great films