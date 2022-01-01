"Today the rate of change and the areas of life molded by it are increasing astronomically ..." states the introduction to this film. Impressions of all that constitutes the environment of modern man are conveyed in the film in a kaleidoscope of movement and sound--a montage of pictures from the urban and industrial scene, reflecting the creativity and inventiveness of which people are capable but which in turn demand adaptation and adjustment if we are to survive.
The Challenge of Change, James Carney, provided by the National Film Board of Canada