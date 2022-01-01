The Challenge of Change

The Challenge of Change

"Today the rate of change and the areas of life molded by it are increasing astronomically ..." states the introduction to this film. Impressions of all that constitutes the environment of modern man are conveyed in the film in a kaleidoscope of movement and sound--a montage of pictures from the urban and industrial scene, reflecting the creativity and inventiveness of which people are capable but which in turn demand adaptation and adjustment if we are to survive.

Credits
  • director
    James Carney
  • script
    James Carney
  • producer
    George Pearson
    Dennis Sawyer
  • camera
    Gilles Gascon
  • editing
    Jacques Bensimon
  • sound editing
    Les Halman
  • re-recording
    George Croll
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
  • music
    Fred Stone
