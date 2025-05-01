The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Zikkaron

An allegory on film, depicting the cycle of man's life in his universe. Painstaking cut-out animation achieves the effect of a gilded tapestry where images appear in continuous transformation--fleeting, illusory, flowing into one another, reflecting the ephemeral quality of life. Film without words.
Religion, Beliefs and Ethics All subjects
  • director
    Laurent Coderre
  • animation
    Laurent Coderre
  • music
    Donald Douglas

Education

Ages 11 to 14
School subjects
Ethics and Religious Culture - Ethical Values Languages - English as a Second Language Languages - French as a Second Language

