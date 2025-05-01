An allegory on film, depicting the cycle of man's life in his universe. Painstaking cut-out animation achieves the effect of a gilded tapestry where images appear in continuous transformation--fleeting, illusory, flowing into one another, reflecting the ephemeral quality of life. Film without words.
An allegory on film, depicting the cycle of man's life in his universe. Painstaking cut-out animation achieves the effect of a gilded tapestry where images appear in continuous transformation--fleeting, illusory, flowing into one another, reflecting the ephemeral quality of life. Film without words.
Zikkaron, Laurent Coderre, provided by the National Film Board of Canada