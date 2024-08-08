The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Your Country, My Country

1993 6 min
English version of a film about a friendship between two ten-year-old Montréal schoolkids. She is black and serious, he is white and rather nonchalant, and they look at life in different ways!

Your Country, My Country

English version of a film about a friendship between two ten-year-old Montréal schoolkids. She is black and serious, he is white and rather nonchalant, and they look at life in different ways!
Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism Children and Youth Education All subjects
  • director
    Marquise Lepage
  • script
    Marquise Lepage
  • producer
    Jacques Vallée
    Monique Létourneau
  • executive producer
    Doris Girard
  • camera
    Jean-Pierre Lachapelle
  • sound
    Richard Besse
  • editing
    France Pilon
  • sound editing
    Marie-Claude Gagné
  • animation
    Michèle Pauzé
  • re-recording
    Jean-Pierre Joutel
    Shelley Craig
  • music
    Jean Derome
    Robert M. Lepage
  • cast
    Laurent Faubert-Bouvier
    Fatuma Kayembe
    Louise Richer
    Olivier Savoie-Mainguy

Education

Ages 9 to 17
School subjects
Diversity - Identity Geography - Human Geography History and Citizenship Education - Population and Settlement (1608-present)
Your Country, My Country
