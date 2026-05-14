Until the mid-1960s Zachary Itimignac and his family lived the nomadic life of the Inuit hunter in the Pelly Bay region of the Arctic. Then the Canadian government introduced measures to provide heated dwellings, a school, a hospital, medical care, a cooperative, air transportation, etc. This film is a day-long study of the impact of the changed way of life on this one family.
Until the mid-1960s Zachary Itimignac and his family lived the nomadic life of the Inuit hunter in the Pelly Bay region of the Arctic. Then the Canadian government introduced measures to provide heated dwellings, a school, a hospital, medical care, a cooperative, air transportation, etc. This film is a day-long study of the impact of the changed way of life on this one family.
Yesterday - Today: The Netsilik Eskimo, Gilles Blais, provided by the National Film Board of Canada