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Yesterday - Today: The Netsilik Eskimo

Until the mid-1960s Zachary Itimignac and his family lived the nomadic life of the Inuit hunter in the Pelly Bay region of the Arctic. Then the Canadian government introduced measures to provide heated dwellings, a school, a hospital, medical care, a cooperative, air transportation, etc. This film is a day-long study of the impact of the changed way of life on this one family.
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Until the mid-1960s Zachary Itimignac and his family lived the nomadic life of the Inuit hunter in the Pelly Bay region of the Arctic. Then the Canadian government introduced measures to provide heated dwellings, a school, a hospital, medical care, a cooperative, air transportation, etc. This film is a day-long study of the impact of the changed way of life on this one family.

Social Issues Indigenous Peoples in Canada (Inuit) All subjects
  • director
    Gilles Blais
  • producer
    Marc Beaudet
  • script
    Asen Balikci
  • consultant
    Asen Balikci
  • camera
    Roger Rochat
  • sound
    Richard Besse
  • editing
    Marc Hébert
  • narrator
    Jacques Languirand
  • re-recording
    Roger Lamoureux
    Michel Descombes
Yesterday - Today: The Netsilik Eskimo
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