Working Like Crazy is a fresh look at the struggles and victories of some former mental health patients who work in businesses owned and run by other psychiatric survivors.
Warnings: smoking
Discuss or write a reflection on the following questions: How does the ability to work have a positive impact on people’s lives in this film? What are some of the key factors that help to make the restaurant and the courier business successful? Compare a current mental-health facility to the former Whitby Psychiatric Hospital. What similarities and differences can you find? List the reasons why a mental health patient would be told they would never be able to continue their education or have a job. Discuss the possibility of a business in your community employing people with mental-health issues.