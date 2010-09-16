The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

Working Like Crazy

&
1999 53 min
Working Like Crazy is a fresh look at the struggles and victories of some former mental health patients who work in businesses owned and run by other psychiatric survivors.

Working Like Crazy

Details

Industry and Commerce People with disabilities All subjects
  • director
    Gwynne Basen
    Laura Sky
  • producer
    Gwynne Basen
    Laura Sky
    Adam Symansky
  • photography
    Jim Aquila
  • sound
    Ross Redfern
    Mark Obradovich
    Doug McPherson
    John Martin
  • editing
    Patricia Tassinari
  • music
    Judith Gruber-Stitzer
  • executive producer
    Sally Bochner

Education

Ages 13 to 18
Study Guide
Guide 1
School subjects
Civics/Citizenship - Citizen Responsibilities Family Studies/Home Economics - Family Diversity and Challenges Health/Personal Development - Mental Health/Stress/Suicide Social Studies - Labour Studies

Warnings: smoking

Discuss or write a reflection on the following questions: How does the ability to work have a positive impact on people’s lives in this film? What are some of the key factors that help to make the restaurant and the courier business successful? Compare a current mental-health facility to the former Whitby Psychiatric Hospital. What similarities and differences can you find? List the reasons why a mental health patient would be told they would never be able to continue their education or have a job. Discuss the possibility of a business in your community employing people with mental-health issues.

Working Like Crazy
