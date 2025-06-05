Wood and Wealth

Keep the Forest Green: Hot, dry weather, a careless camper and a holocaust of fire that can lay waste millions of dollars worth of valuable timber--against this recurring tragedy the British Columbia government wages a constant war of prevention. This film demonstrates some of the province's all-out campaign. Man Up a Tree: In the heart of Vancouver Island grow the most magnificent forests in Canada. Douglas firs average from sixty to eighty meters in height, and here are seen the most agile tree-climbers in Canada. This item shows how high-riggers top the tallest firs to use as spar trees for handling felled timber. The whole operation is shown as part of the gigantic west-coast lumber industry. Trees, Pulp and Paper: It's a big splash when 460 000 meters of timber takes to the water, but it's all part of the process that feeds a constant supply of pulpwood to the world's fastest newsprint machines at Powell River, British Columbia. This item shows the herding of log booms up water highways of the Pacific coast, and the various stages of newsprint manufacture.