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Women on Patrol

This feature documentary follows Canadian police constables Martine LeRoyer of Montreal and Debbie Doyle of Edmonton on a 9-month tour of duty in East Timor with the United Nations Civilian Police. Combining intimate interviews, up-close footage and diary cams, the film documents the enormous challenges LeRoyer and Doyle face, from adapting to a new culture and gaining the trust of frightened communities to performing perilous and heartbreaking police work. Women on Patrol is a riveting look at the rebuilding of a nation, and how the experience profoundly transforms these women - as police officers and as humans.
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This feature documentary follows Canadian police constables Martine LeRoyer of Montreal and Debbie Doyle of Edmonton on a 9-month tour of duty in East Timor with the United Nations Civilian Police. Combining intimate interviews, up-close footage and diary cams, the film documents the enormous challenges LeRoyer and Doyle face, from adapting to a new culture and gaining the trust of frightened communities to performing perilous and heartbreaking police work. Women on Patrol is a riveting look at the rebuilding of a nation, and how the experience profoundly transforms these women - as police officers and as humans.

 This work deals with mature subject matter. Viewer discretion is advised.
Developing Countries Women Law and Crime Women - Portraits National Security and Defence All subjects
  • director
    Barry Lank
  • cinematographer
    Barry Lank
  • narration writer
    Erna Buffie
  • narrator
    Bonnie Dickie
  • picture editor
    David McGunigal
  • black and white photography
    Gerald Meyers
  • location sound
    Brock Capell
  • assistant camera
    Linda Danchak
  • additional cinematography
    Lusse Cloutier
    Sophie Barry
    Ric Curnow
    Linda Danchak
  • music composer
    Michael Richard Plowman
  • assistant editor
    Don Steggles
  • sound editor
    Saul Henteleff
  • translator
    Ana Maria Elizabet Sulis Januario
  • driver
    Rosario Tilman
    Luis Gama
  • sound mixer
    Shelley Craig
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • graphic animation
    Pierre Landry
  • graphics layout
    Louise Overy
  • titles
    Louise Overy
  • online editor
    Sylvain Desbiens
    Denis Gathelier
  • production assistant
    Monique Perron
    Melanie Coad
  • production supervisor
    Scott Collins
  • production clerk
    Rolande Petit
  • studio administrator
    Cyndi Forcand
  • producer
    Joe MacDonald
  • executive producer
    Graydon McCrea

Education

Ages 16 to 18
School subjects
Civics/Citizenship - Human Rights Social Studies - Canada in the World Today Social Studies - Communities in Canada/World Social Studies - Development/Global Issues Social Studies - Law

Warning: Graphic images and descriptions of violent acts. The police officers serve on the Vulnerable Persons Unit, whose mandate encompasses crimes of sexual violence. This may be a trigger for some students. 

Lesson Launcher: This film provides an in-depth look at two female Canadian police officers and their experiences as members of the UN Civilian Police as they serve a nine-month tour of duty in East Timor.  

Pre-Viewing 

  • Read about the history of East Timor before and during Indonesia’s occupation.  

During Film 

  • Describe the roles that Martine and Debbie have in the UN Civilian Police. 
  • What images, stories and  interviews resonate the most with you?  
  • What evidence of positive change is visible throughout the film? 

Post Viewing 

  • What differences exist between the legal process in East Timor and Canada (e.g., victims and assailants)? 
  • Research other locations at which Canadian police officers have served as members of the UN Civilian Police. 

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