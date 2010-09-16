Women on Patrol

Education

Ages 16 to 18

School subjects

Warning: Graphic images and descriptions of violent acts. The police officers serve on the Vulnerable Persons Unit, whose mandate encompasses crimes of sexual violence. This may be a trigger for some students.

Lesson Launcher: This film provides an in-depth look at two female Canadian police officers and their experiences as members of the UN Civilian Police as they serve a nine-month tour of duty in East Timor.

Pre-Viewing

Read about the history of East Timor before and during Indonesia’s occupation.

During Film

Describe the roles that Martine and Debbie have in the UN Civilian Police.

What images, stories and interviews resonate the most with you?

What evidence of positive change is visible throughout the film?

Post Viewing