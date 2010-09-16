This feature documentary follows Canadian police constables Martine LeRoyer of Montreal and Debbie Doyle of Edmonton on a 9-month tour of duty in East Timor with the United Nations Civilian Police. Combining intimate interviews, up-close footage and diary cams, the film documents the enormous challenges LeRoyer and Doyle face, from adapting to a new culture and gaining the trust of frightened communities to performing perilous and heartbreaking police work. Women on Patrol is a riveting look at the rebuilding of a nation, and how the experience profoundly transforms these women - as police officers and as humans.
This feature documentary follows Canadian police constables Martine LeRoyer of Montreal and Debbie Doyle of Edmonton on a 9-month tour of duty in East Timor with the United Nations Civilian Police. Combining intimate interviews, up-close footage and diary cams, the film documents the enormous challenges LeRoyer and Doyle face, from adapting to a new culture and gaining the trust of frightened communities to performing perilous and heartbreaking police work. Women on Patrol is a riveting look at the rebuilding of a nation, and how the experience profoundly transforms these women - as police officers and as humans.
Warning: Graphic images and descriptions of violent acts. The police officers serve on the Vulnerable Persons Unit, whose mandate encompasses crimes of sexual violence. This may be a trigger for some students.
Lesson Launcher: This film provides an in-depth look at two female Canadian police officers and their experiences as members of the UN Civilian Police as they serve a nine-month tour of duty in East Timor.
Pre-Viewing
During Film
Post Viewing
Women on Patrol, Barry Lank, provided by the National Film Board of Canada