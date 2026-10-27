The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Winter Prophecies: The Poetry of Ralph Gustafson

A warm portrait of one of Canada's best poets, Winter Prophecies features exquisite views of the countryside around Ralph Gustafson's home in Québec's Eastern Townships. We meet a talented, yet modest man who has combined his enjoyment of music, his continuing romance with his wife of thirty years, and his deep sense of place, to create enduring works of art. The film will be of particular interest to students and teachers of Canadian literature.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

A warm portrait of one of Canada's best poets, Winter Prophecies features exquisite views of the countryside around Ralph Gustafson's home in Québec's Eastern Townships. We meet a talented, yet modest man who has combined his enjoyment of music, his continuing romance with his wife of thirty years, and his deep sense of place, to create enduring works of art. The film will be of particular interest to students and teachers of Canadian literature.

Literature and Language - Canada Literature and Language All subjects
  • director
    Donald Winkler
  • producer
    William Brind
  • cinematography
    Barry Perles
  • sound
    Diane Carrière
  • editing
    Rita Roy
  • sound editing
    Pierre Béland
  • re-recording
    Hans Peter Strobl
  • music
    Alain Clavier