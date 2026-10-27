A warm portrait of one of Canada's best poets, Winter Prophecies features exquisite views of the countryside around Ralph Gustafson's home in Québec's Eastern Townships. We meet a talented, yet modest man who has combined his enjoyment of music, his continuing romance with his wife of thirty years, and his deep sense of place, to create enduring works of art. The film will be of particular interest to students and teachers of Canadian literature.
A warm portrait of one of Canada's best poets, Winter Prophecies features exquisite views of the countryside around Ralph Gustafson's home in Québec's Eastern Townships. We meet a talented, yet modest man who has combined his enjoyment of music, his continuing romance with his wife of thirty years, and his deep sense of place, to create enduring works of art. The film will be of particular interest to students and teachers of Canadian literature.
Winter Prophecies: The Poetry of Ralph Gustafson, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada