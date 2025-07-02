The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

Wings of Youth

There was a time when bomb, fire and poison gas were ominous words in Britain. Thousands of fliers a year were Canada's answer to the threat of warfare against women and children. This film shows Canada in the process of constructing the airfields, machines and equipment required for the Commonwealth Air Training Scheme.
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

There was a time when bomb, fire and poison gas were ominous words in Britain. Thousands of fliers a year were Canada's answer to the threat of warfare against women and children. This film shows Canada in the process of constructing the airfields, machines and equipment required for the Commonwealth Air Training Scheme.

National Security and Defence War, Conflict and Peace - World War II Archival Films History - Canada - 1920-1945 Foreign Countries Transportation All subjects
  • director
    Raymond Spottiswoode
  • producer
    Stuart Legg
  • script
    Graham McInnes
  • camera
    Roger Barlow
  • narrator
    Lorne Greene
  • music
    Lucio Agostini
Wings of Youth
Purchase options
Please contact us to check DVD availability.

Explore