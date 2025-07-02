There was a time when bomb, fire and poison gas were ominous words in Britain. Thousands of fliers a year were Canada's answer to the threat of warfare against women and children. This film shows Canada in the process of constructing the airfields, machines and equipment required for the Commonwealth Air Training Scheme.
Wings of Youth, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada