A report on the Royal Canadian Navy's aircraft carrier, the H.M.C.S. Bonaventure. Equipped with Banshee fighter jets, Tracker submarine-chasing airplanes, and helicopters, the ship supports the vital role of naval aviation in the defense of Canada.
A report on the Royal Canadian Navy's aircraft carrier, the H.M.C.S. Bonaventure. Equipped with Banshee fighter jets, Tracker submarine-chasing airplanes, and helicopters, the ship supports the vital role of naval aviation in the defense of Canada.
Wings for the Fleet, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada