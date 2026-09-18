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Wings for the Fleet

A report on the Royal Canadian Navy's aircraft carrier, the H.M.C.S. Bonaventure. Equipped with Banshee fighter jets, Tracker submarine-chasing airplanes, and helicopters, the ship supports the vital role of naval aviation in the defense of Canada.
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A report on the Royal Canadian Navy's aircraft carrier, the H.M.C.S. Bonaventure. Equipped with Banshee fighter jets, Tracker submarine-chasing airplanes, and helicopters, the ship supports the vital role of naval aviation in the defense of Canada.

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Wings for the Fleet
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