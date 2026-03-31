How are the seeds of prejudice planted?
Young Willie never heard the word prejudice, but even before he was ten he sensed that in this world there are people who "belong" and people who don't. When he goes to college or to a summer job, Willie is able to discriminate subtly in his choice of companions. How are the seeds of prejudice planted? This film is a frank and searching attempt to answer questions of growing concern in our shrinking world.
Willie Catches On, Donald Wilder, provided by the National Film Board of Canada