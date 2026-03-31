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Willie Catches On

How are the seeds of prejudice planted?
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Young Willie never heard the word prejudice, but even before he was ten he sensed that in this world there are people who "belong" and people who don't. When he goes to college or to a summer job, Willie is able to discriminate subtly in his choice of companions. How are the seeds of prejudice planted? This film is a frank and searching attempt to answer questions of growing concern in our shrinking world.

Social Issues All subjects
  • director
    Donald Wilder
  • producer
    Peter Jones
  • script
    Donald Brittain
  • photography
    Eugene Boyko
  • sound
    Joseph Champagne
    George Croll
  • editing
    Rex Tasker
  • music
    Norman Bigras
Willie Catches On
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