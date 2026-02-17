Filmed in the Ontario countryside, this film shows that farm life is changing and that for some farmers the future looks bleak. What to do with farmers and farms that no longer measure up to the increased competition and costs is discussed in the film. The conclusion is that perhaps a new trade and a new location in town may be better for some, but that for those who make that move, there will be much to miss.
Wilf, Robert Nichol, provided by the National Film Board of Canada