Wilf

Filmed in the Ontario countryside, this film shows that farm life is changing and that for some farmers the future looks bleak. What to do with farmers and farms that no longer measure up to the increased competition and costs is discussed in the film. The conclusion is that perhaps a new trade and a new location in town may be better for some, but that for those who make that move, there will be much to miss.
Details

Agriculture Social Issues All subjects
  • director
    Robert Nichol
  • photography
    Robert Nichol
  • producer
    Barrie Howells
  • sound
    Jacques Drouin
  • editing
    Susan Huycke
  • sound editing
    Sidney Pearson
  • re-recording
    George Croll
  • music editing
    Norman Bigras
Wilf
