Why do immigrants come to Canada and how do so many of them manage to establish a business or industry? This film asks ten or so people from almost as many countries. Among the new entrepreneurs shown are an English auto-body repairman, a German barber, an Italian glass-maker, and a Danish lamp manufacturer. Their enterprises illustrate the range of opportunity in Canada for establishing small businesses.
Why do immigrants come to Canada and how do so many of them manage to establish a business or industry? This film asks ten or so people from almost as many countries. Among the new entrepreneurs shown are an English auto-body repairman, a German barber, an Italian glass-maker, and a Danish lamp manufacturer. Their enterprises illustrate the range of opportunity in Canada for establishing small businesses.
Why Canada?, Edmund Reid, provided by the National Film Board of Canada