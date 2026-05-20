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Why Canada?

Why do immigrants come to Canada and how do so many of them manage to establish a business or industry? This film asks ten or so people from almost as many countries. Among the new entrepreneurs shown are an English auto-body repairman, a German barber, an Italian glass-maker, and a Danish lamp manufacturer. Their enterprises illustrate the range of opportunity in Canada for establishing small businesses.
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Why do immigrants come to Canada and how do so many of them manage to establish a business or industry? This film asks ten or so people from almost as many countries. Among the new entrepreneurs shown are an English auto-body repairman, a German barber, an Italian glass-maker, and a Danish lamp manufacturer. Their enterprises illustrate the range of opportunity in Canada for establishing small businesses.

Industry and Commerce Cultural Diversity and Multiculturalism All subjects
  • director
    Edmund Reid
  • script
    Edmund Reid
  • producer
    John Howe
  • photography
    Laval Fortier
Why Canada?
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