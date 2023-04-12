Where Is Here?

A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the 100th anniversary issue of Saturday Night magazine. The film follows a number of prominent Canadian writers as they research and write stories for this special edition. Interviews with Antonine Maillet, Robertson Davies, Mordecai Richler, David Macfarlane, Margaret Atwood and Peter Foster are featured, as well as excerpts from some of their stories.
