The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content

Embed this code on your site

Video player width

by Reset

Where Is Here?

1987 53 min

A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the 100th anniversary issue of Saturday Night magazine. The film follows a number of prominent Canadian writers as they research and write stories for this special edition. Interviews with Antonine Maillet, Robertson Davies, Mordecai Richler, David Macfarlane, Margaret Atwood and Peter Foster are featured, as well as excerpts from some of their stories.

Sorry this content is not available in your current location.
Coming soon
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.
Not available
Campus

Details

A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the 100th anniversary issue of Saturday Night magazine. The film follows a number of prominent Canadian writers as they research and write stories for this special edition. Interviews with Antonine Maillet, Robertson Davies, Mordecai Richler, David Macfarlane, Margaret Atwood and Peter Foster are featured, as well as excerpts from some of their stories.

Literature and Language - Canada
Media and Communication
All subjects
  • director
    Sturla Gunnarsson
  • producer
    David Macfarlane
    Adam Symansky
    Sturla Gunnarsson
  • executive producer
    Bill Nemtin
    David Roland
    Barrie Howells
  • script
    David Macfarlane
  • photography
    Len Gilday
  • sound
    Brian Avery
  • editing
    Roger Mattiussi
  • sound editing
    David Evans
    Wayne Griffin
  • re-recording
    Adrian Croll
  • narrator
    Cedric Smith
  • music
    Jack Lenz

Enjoy the NFB experience on your favourite device. 

Roku Apple TV Fire TV Android TV Apple App Store Google Play Store
Where Is Here?
Also available
DVD

Explore