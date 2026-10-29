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When a Child Goes Missing

Four-year-old Michael Dunahee from BC vanished mysteriously from a Victoria playground. A decade later, his mother still wraps a Christmas present for him just in case her son is found. How do parents cope with the tragedy of missing children? As the years pass with no sign of their loved ones, terror is often replaced by the agony of not knowing a child's fate. This gripping documentary examines how families become entangled in a state of waiting, unsure of how to shut the door on hope and begin to fully grieve. Featuring powerful and poignant stories from several families, including …
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Four-year-old Michael Dunahee from BC vanished mysteriously from a Victoria playground. A decade later, his mother still wraps a Christmas present for him just in case her son is found. How do parents cope with the tragedy of missing children? As the years pass with no sign of their loved ones, terror is often replaced by the agony of not knowing a child's fate. This gripping documentary examines how families become entangled in a state of waiting, unsure of how to shut the door on hope and begin to fully grieve. Featuring powerful and poignant stories from several families, including those of Kimberly McAndrew, Trevor Coleman and Shelby Walsh, this film also highlights the role of agencies and investigators in probing missing children cases. Occasionally, there is a joyful resolution. But for other families, the quest for closure seems eternal and the emotional devastation remains.

Law and Crime Families Psychology and Psychiatry Social Issues Children and Youth All subjects
  • writer
    Robert Duncan
  • director
    Robert Duncan
  • editor
    Janice Brown
  • researcher
    Jonathan Desbarats
  • production manager
    Barbara Shearer
  • original music
    John Sereda
  • narrator
    Judy Piercey
  • camera
    Doug Sjoquist
    Kent Nason
    Donald K. Spence
    Scott Imler
    Bill Casey
  • location sound
    Lisa Kolisnyk
    Arthur McKay
    Patrick Skehan
    Mike Myrden
    François Proulx
  • sound design
    Marc Benoit
  • sound mix
    Marc Benoit
  • assistant sound editor
    Mike Paprocki
  • video post production services
    Rainmaker Digital Pictures
  • production supervisor
    Kathryn Lynch
  • program administrator
    Bruce Hagerman
  • producer
    Robert Duncan
    Selwyn Jacob
  • executive producer
    Graydon McCrea
When a Child Goes Missing
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