Four-year-old Michael Dunahee from BC vanished mysteriously from a Victoria playground. A decade later, his mother still wraps a Christmas present for him just in case her son is found. How do parents cope with the tragedy of missing children? As the years pass with no sign of their loved ones, terror is often replaced by the agony of not knowing a child's fate. This gripping documentary examines how families become entangled in a state of waiting, unsure of how to shut the door on hope and begin to fully grieve. Featuring powerful and poignant stories from several families, including …
Four-year-old Michael Dunahee from BC vanished mysteriously from a Victoria playground. A decade later, his mother still wraps a Christmas present for him just in case her son is found. How do parents cope with the tragedy of missing children? As the years pass with no sign of their loved ones, terror is often replaced by the agony of not knowing a child's fate. This gripping documentary examines how families become entangled in a state of waiting, unsure of how to shut the door on hope and begin to fully grieve. Featuring powerful and poignant stories from several families, including those of Kimberly McAndrew, Trevor Coleman and Shelby Walsh, this film also highlights the role of agencies and investigators in probing missing children cases. Occasionally, there is a joyful resolution. But for other families, the quest for closure seems eternal and the emotional devastation remains.
When a Child Goes Missing, , provided by the National Film Board of Canada