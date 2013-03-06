The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

We use cookies to ensure that our site works efficiently, as well as for advertising purposes.

If you do not wish to have your information used in this way, you can modify your browser settings before continuing your visit.

Learn more
Skip to content Accessibility

What Remains of Us

Forced to seek refuge in India and still viewed by China as a threat to national security, the Dalai Lama had never returned to Lhasa. For 50 years, he had been prevented from crossing the mountains separating him prom his homeland. For 50 years, he had not spoken directly to Tibetans inside the country. Kalsang Dolma, a young Tibetan refugee in Quebec, crosses the Himalayas. Into the largest prison in the world, she carries a video message recorded by the spiritual and political leader of Tibetans. Families gather around the tiny screen, transfixed, and for one of the first times, …
Your rental expires on
None
You've already purchased this film.
Download it from My purchases.

Details

Forced to seek refuge in India and still viewed by China as a threat to national security, the Dalai Lama had never returned to Lhasa. For 50 years, he had been prevented from crossing the mountains separating him prom his homeland. For 50 years, he had not spoken directly to Tibetans inside the country.

Kalsang Dolma, a young Tibetan refugee in Quebec, crosses the Himalayas. Into the largest prison in the world, she carries a video message recorded by the spiritual and political leader of Tibetans. Families gather around the tiny screen, transfixed, and for one of the first times, the voices of this fragile people under the yoke of suffering reach us from across the distance.

This film was shot without the knowledge of the Chinese authorities, using small digital cameras, during nearly a dozen secret forays into Tibet between 1996 and 2004.

Politics and Government Religion, Beliefs and Ethics Developing Countries All subjects
Hot Topics All channels
  • researcher
    François Prévost
    Hugo Latulippe
  • script
    François Prévost
    Hugo Latulippe
  • direction
    François Prévost
    Hugo Latulippe
  • collaboration
    Kalsang Dolma
  • voice
    Kalsang Dolma
  • narration writer
    Hugo Latulippe
  • narration director
    Hugo Latulippe
  • narration consultant
    François Prévost
    Annie Jean
    Kalsang Dolma
    Jean Charlebois
  • original music
    Techung
    René Lussier
  • editing
    Annie Jean
  • editing assistant
    Martine Forget
    Mirenda Ouellet
    Anouk Deslauriers
  • sound
    François Senneville
  • dialogue editor
    Mira Mailhot
  • camera
    François Prévost
    Hugo Latulippe
  • sound recording
    François Prévost
    Hugo Latulippe
  • stills photography
    François Prévost
  • technical support - editing
    Martine Forget
    Danielle Raymond
    Ochelle Greenidge
  • titles
    Louise Overy
  • online editing
    Denis Pilon
    Denis Gathelier
  • mix
    Shelley Craig
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • translation
    Thupten Jinpa
    Stephen Jones
    Kalsang Dolma
    Kunsang Gyamtso
    Jean Morissette
    Thubten Samdup
    Yeshi
    Gonpo Tsering
    Mr. Xu
    Monks of Manjushri
  • subtitling
    Christine York
  • graphic design
    Tenzin Jigme
  • archival research
    Colette Lebeuf
    Kalsang Dolma
  • administration
    Kalsang Dolma
    Martine Larouche
    Denise DesLauriers
  • Aide au cinéma indépendant
    Monique Létourneau
    Marie-Christine Guité
  • marketing
    Élise Labbé
    David Boisclair
  • marketing assistant
    Florence François
    Luce Gonthier
    Émilie Villeneuve
  • administrative staff
    Hélène Regimbal
    Lise Lévesque
  • technical coordinator
    Jean-François Laprise
  • line production
    Johanne Bergeron
  • producer
    Yves Bisaillon
    François Prévost
  • associate producer
    Lucille Veilleux

Education

Ages 11 to 17
School subjects
Diversity - Identity Indigenous Studies - History/Politics Media Education - Documentary Film Social Studies - Communities in Canada/World

More educational content

Explore