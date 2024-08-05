What the Hell

This darkly comedic animated short reimagines Dante’s crumbling Inferno through the eyes of Charlotte, a quick-tongued Harpy determined to forge a new destiny amid the chaos. Her escape takes a twisted turn when she’s trapped in an elevator with Asterion, her stubborn Minotaur ex-boyfriend who sees the apocalypse as the perfect moment to win her back. As they clash in sharp banter and simmering tension, Charlotte must navigate collapsing worlds, rekindle or reject old flames and face the ultimate test: the weighing of hearts that could seal both their fates in complete annihilation. Wickedly funny and visually arresting, the film explores love, loss and survival when even Hell itself is coming undone.