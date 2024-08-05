The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

What the Hell

As Dante’s Hell collapses into oblivion, a sharp-witted Harpy must outfly chaos, survive a fierce Minotaur (her ex-boyfriend) and decide if it is love or annihilation that awaits at the lowest level of the underworld.
This darkly comedic animated short reimagines Dante’s crumbling Inferno through the eyes of Charlotte, a quick-tongued Harpy determined to forge a new destiny amid the chaos. Her escape takes a twisted turn when she’s trapped in an elevator with Asterion, her stubborn Minotaur ex-boyfriend who sees the apocalypse as the perfect moment to win her back. As they clash in sharp banter and simmering tension, Charlotte must navigate collapsing worlds, rekindle or reject old flames and face the ultimate test: the weighing of hearts that could seal both their fates in complete annihilation. Wickedly funny and visually arresting, the film explores love, loss and survival when even Hell itself is coming undone.

Environment and Conservation Women Religion, Beliefs and Ethics All subjects
  • direction
    Valerie Barnhart
  • writing
    Valerie Barnhart
    S.A. Michaels
  • cast
    Valerie Barnhart
    Jean Bernard
    Paula Davis
    Mariah Inger
  • casting director
    Josa Maule
  • design
    Valerie Barnhart
  • animation
    Valerie Barnhart
  • animation mentor
    Jonathan Ng
  • storyboard
    Luc Chamberland
    Valerie Barnhart
  • additional animation
    Jonathan Ng
    Alex Boya
  • animation assistant
    Misha Bellerive
  • editor
    Rebecca Lessard
  • compositing
    Melrouss
    Ehsan Gharib
  • music
    Luigi Allemano
  • sound design
    Luigi Allemano
  • foley
    Karla Baumgardner
  • foley recording
    Luc Léger
  • voice recording
    Geoffrey Mitchell
  • re-recording
    Isabelle Lussier
  • technical director
    Mathieu Tremblay
  • technical animation support
    Alexandre Roy
    Johanne Ste-Marie
  • technical coordinator
    Luc Binette
  • online edit
    Serge Verreault
  • titles
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • credits
    Mélanie Bouchard
  • French adaptation
    François Godin
  • line production
    Laetitia Seguin
  • production coordinator
    Dominique Forget
    Barry Ahmad
  • administrator
    Victoria Angell
    Rosalina Di Sario
  • studio operations manager
    Camille Fillion
  • marketing
    Judith Lessard-Bérubé
    Michelle Rozon
  • publicist
    Nadine Viau
  • consultant
    Chris Robinson
    E*D Films
    Torill Kove
    Eva Cvijanovic
  • producer
    Jelena Popovic
  • executive producer
    Robert McLaughlin

