The running of the Fernand Grenier Race, an annual sixty-seven kilometer relay foot race between the villages of La Guadeloupe and Lac Mégantic, Québec, during the first weekend in October. Competitors come from all parts of the province to run in the five-hour marathon. This film covers the entire race, often employing multi-image techniques to show more than one runner at a time. The film has no commentary.
The running of the Fernand Grenier Race, an annual sixty-seven kilometer relay foot race between the villages of La Guadeloupe and Lac Mégantic, Québec, during the first weekend in October. Competitors come from all parts of the province to run in the five-hour marathon. This film covers the entire race, often employing multi-image techniques to show more than one runner at a time. The film has no commentary.
What Are You Running For?, Jacques Bobet, provided by the National Film Board of Canada