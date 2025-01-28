The NFB is committed to respecting your privacy

1974 2 min
In a world where communication has grown into big business, the lack of it between individuals is almost a paradox. We live in tight little compartments that are not easily penetrated. Individual differences are regarded with suspicion or scorn. This animated film parodies the human condition in a few quick, colourful sketches, amusingly, without words, yet leaving food for thought.

Details

In a world where communication has grown into big business, the lack of it between individuals is almost a paradox. We live in tight little compartments that are not easily penetrated. Individual differences are regarded with suspicion or scorn. This animated film parodies the human condition in a few quick, colourful sketches, amusingly, without words, yet leaving food for thought.

  • director
    Anastasia Michailidis
  • animation
    Anastasia Michailidis
  • executive producer
    Wolf Koenig
  • sound editing
    Bill Graziadei
  • re-recording
    Michel Descombes
We
